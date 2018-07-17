Fox News and Fox Business host Neil Cavuto shredded Donald Trump not just over yesterday's summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki but also over Trump’s attacks on American allies and former American presidents, especially while abroad and especially while sucking up to Putin.

During his Common Sense commentary yesterday, Cavuto let Trump have it:

CAVUTO: [Trump] calls the European Union a foe, and Vladimir Putin a friend, still won’t say Russia interfered in the 2016 election because the president of Russia says he didn’t interfere in that election. Says US-Russian relations are the worst they’ve ever been. But Putin’s not the reason, we’re the reason. Just like we’re the reason the Chinese are cleaning up on trade. It’s not that they cheat, it’s because for years we let them cheat. Never mind Russia invaded the Ukraine, we let them invade the Ukraine. Or that China seized on Americans' appetite for cheap goods, we let China seize on Americans appetite for cheap goods. So it’s not that Russian leaders weren’t cunning, our leaders weren’t cunning. Not that China’s leaders weren’t shrewd, our leaders weren’t shrewd. Not that Canada has become a threat to our national security, we let them become a threat to our national security.

[…]

To hear this president tell it, it’s not his fault the world is a mess, he’s just the guy cleaning up the mess. But wait a minute, is it really a mess? Because you would almost think he took office in the middle of a worldwide depression, but he didn’t. Or that he never came into a nearly eight-year-long bull market, but he did. Or that we were hemorrhaging hundreds of thousands of jobs a month like his predecessor was when he came into office, but we weren’t.

[…]

You risk harming your own capacity for good. … You say you want to drain the swamp, then may I suggest you stop throwing the mud.

Cavuto was one of many Fox commentators angry at Trump over his “performance” at yesterday’s summit.

Watch it below, from the July 16, 2018 Your World.