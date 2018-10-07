If you think that the network known for sexual abuse and harassment has learned anything about the need to believe women, watch Fox & Friends overlook the evidence against Brett Kavanaugh and turn him into a victim of women, in general, and of Christine Blasey Ford, in particular.

This morning, Fox & Friends had a friendly, unquestioning chat with Kimberly Fletcher. She was introduced as “a survivor of sexual assault and executive director of the Moms March movement, a group that supported the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.”

What cohost Griff Jenkins failed to tell viewers is that Fletcher has extreme views: She recently said, “Feminism has been destroying our country for the last 50 years” and “We need to stand up and fight it now … for every citizen in this country who wants to be free.” She also recently claimed that women who support Kavanaugh are a “silent majority.” In reality, net support for Kavanaugh among women has averaged -14 points.

But, despite the recent confirmation of Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, Fletcher was presented as a conservative victim whose views had been shut out of the media.

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy served as the men’s rights point person. Predictably, she misrepresented Sen. Mazie Hirono’s comments on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh to claim that Hirono thinks all men “should be silenced.” Also predictably, Campos-Duffy smeared the entire left with her falsehood. Conveniently, that opened the door for Fletcher to weaponize sexual assault in order martyrize men.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What do you think about the idea that the left wants men, basically, out of the conversation, they have nothing to contribute, and how will that advance what you want to see happen on these issues?

FLETCHER: I am the mother of eight children: six sons, two daughters. And I have to say that I am, like a lot of mothers, our email, our Facebook page, every social media outlet has been flooded by mothers who are concerned about their sons and their husbands and what this means. But we’re also concerned about our daughters. When sitting senators of the United States Senate are going to diminish the voice of women who have been affected by sexual abuse and turn it into a weapon for political gain, it diminishes the voice of every woman that has ever been or will ever be sexually assaulted or abused and that concerns me for my daughters and I’m very concerned about these attacks on our sons when you can just randomly say they did something and everybody just has to believe women? All the “believe women” shirts that were flooding the whole, entire Capitol area, and to believe women all the time and never believe men? I mean, that’s a real problem in our culture, if we’re gonna go there.

FACT CHECK: We did not go there. There is considerable corroboration for Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh tried to rape her. Yet the Trump administration so limited the scope of the investigation that it did not interview Kavanaugh nor any of the dozens of people who had information about his behavior during the period and who might have further corroborated Ford. Many of those people wanted to talk to the FBI. The bureau also did not investigate Kavanaugh’s lies about his alcohol abuse.

Any decent news host would have questioned why the Trump administration did not want to find out more about Kavanaugh’s history, especially if it was as squeaky clean as he claimed.

But Trump’s Fox Friends remained loyal as ever to the propaganda, facts be damned. Instead of pointing out the truth, Jenkins murmured his agreement as Fletcher spoke. Cohost Pete Hegseth, the “family values” adulterer, stated that Kavanaugh had been “dragged through the mud.”

“Men have to be on guard all the time and so do our sons,” Fletcher agreed.

Somebody should ask these folks where they were when Gretchen Carlson and others accused Roger Ailes or when Bill O’Reilly got fired one year and millions of dollars after accusations were leveled against him.

Watch the Trump shills try to deepen the partisan divide over Kavanaugh below, from the October 7, 2018 Fox & Friends.

(H/T Raw Story)