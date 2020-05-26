While Brit Hume enjoys the luxury of working safely at home, he has lectured the rest of us to go out and risk death and now he’s mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

Brit Hume’s Twitter feed is full of fuming about stay-at-home orders even as he works safely from his own home until at least June 15. Yet I could not find a single tweet mentioning his going out to a crowded beach, pool, movie theater or church this Memorial Day Weekend to show us all how safe it is. Even if those venues are closed in his state, he surely has the means to travel to one where they’ve reopened.

After all, this is a guy who thinks it “entirely reasonable” that seniors should be willing to die for the sake of revitalizing the economy. You’d think he’d feel a sense of obligation to show us all how it’s done, given that he is squarely in that age group.

But, apparently, Hume is all in on a pro-death agenda for others, only. How else would somebody mock a former vice president for modeling the behavior our own CDC recommends? And while the COVID-19 pandemic still rages?

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Biden was visiting a cemetery with his wife. Both have been quarantined for weeks. So what others was protecting, pray tell? https://t.co/yR1xbI0V5Q — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

By the way, Hume is clearly not a deeply devoted Trumper. So it’s hard to know why he would mock anyone wearing a mask except out malice and/or a desire to see other people die. #FoxNewsCultureOfDeath.

(Hume image via screen grab)