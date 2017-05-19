A former CIA analyst was asked by Fox host Brian Kilmeade whether the agency has “turned on” the Trump administration. But as she argued that that was an “unfair characterization,” Kilmeade cut her off in the middle of her response.

Fox & Friends hosted a discussion this morning about the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel for the Russia probe. But as the talk turned toward Donald Trump's whining tweet about being the victim of a witch hunt, Kilmeade “just asked” former CIA Analyst Tara Maller whether “what we’re witnessing now” is the CIA and its employees having “turned on this administration.”

Unfortunately for Trump TV, Maller had a forceful, informative and no-nonsense response that smacked down the conspiracy theory (transcript excerpt via Media Matters):

MALLER: No, I think that’s a very unfair characterization. The intelligence community is made up of some of the most hardworking, patriotic individuals. They have missions to focus on every day, ranging from ISIS, to Boko Haram, to Al Qaeda, to what’s going on in Raqqa, to what’s going on in Mosul. They’re not out to get revenge on an administration. They’re doing their job. They’re writing the president’s daily brief just as good as they were for every other president, and you know what? KILMEADE (interrupting): I hope so, and you would know. I want to get everybody else in, Tara. MALLER: But if there are leaks— KILMEADE: I appreciate—that’s your point of view.

Kilmeade sounded annoyed and not at all appreciative. In fact, he deliberately undercut Maller as he moved along to suggest that the CIA is out to sabotage Trump. "We do know with the Russian situation, somehow when it got to the intelligence community, it ended up in The Washington Post," he said. "Some are skeptical."

Maller never got another chance to speak.

Watch Kilmeade unable to tolerate a guest contradicting Trump below, from the May 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.

(H/T reader Eyes on Fox and Raw Story)