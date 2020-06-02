Presidential candidate Joe Biden gave an awesome speech today in response to the George Floyd protests in which he specifically denounced violence, looting and destroying property. But “straight news” anchor Bret Baier just happened to echo Trump campaign talking points in an analysis that suggested Biden is weak on enforcing the law.

In his speech today, Biden not only stressed the importance of following the law, he underscored how Donald Trump has violated its spirit:

BIDEN: There’s no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses. Many of them built by the very people of color who for the first time in their lives are beginning to realize their dreams and build wealth for their families, nor is it acceptable for our police sworn to protect and serve all people to escalate tension resort to excessive violence.

We need to distinguish between legitimate, peaceful protest and opportunistic violent destruction. We have to be vigilant about the violence that’s being done by this incumbent president to our economy and to the pursuit of justice.

When peaceful protestors [are] dispersed in order for a president, a president, from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House, using tear gas and flash grenades in order to stage a photo op, a photo op, in one of the most historic churches in the country, or at least in Washington, DC. We can be forgiven for believing the president is more interested in power than in principle.

…

In addition to the Bible, the president might also want to open the US Constitution once in a while. If he did, he’d find a thing called the First Amendment and what it says in the beginning, it says the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition their government for redress and grievances. It’s kind of an essential notion building into this country.

But “straight anchor” Baier somehow missed that point as he painted a picture of Biden trying not to look too much on the side of Angry Blacks Behaving Badly and painted Trump as a legit law and order guy out to put the “thugs” back in their place. It just so happens that messaging perfectly dovetails with the Trump campaign’s.

BAIER: Former Vice President Biden’s speech aimed at the roots of the protest, kind of not only the George Floyd part that sparked this but also inequality, a feeling of an unfair playing field in some African American communities around the country and uh, kind of that anger that has really been sparked by the George Floyd incident.

Now, he has to walk a line here. It is a balancing act for Biden because, as we’ve seen, these peaceful protests have often evolved or devolved, we should say, into looting and rioting. And the lawlessness coopts that message. And President Trump is saying we cannot let the lawlessness stand. So it’s a, it’s a balancing act for Biden.

Host Dana Perino replied, “Right.”

You can watch it below, from the June 2, 2020 The Daily Briefing

(Baier image via screen grab)