Fox News contributor Alveda King declared she’s “not a conspiracy theorist” but “it seems as though biological warfare was involved” in the coronavirus pandemic. She also spread one of Donald Trump’s falsehoods about a vaccine coming soon, without any correction from the host.

“Don’t panic, pray,” King first told Fox & Friends viewers. A Trumper who calls herself Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, and is also the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., King had been booked, apparently, to laud Donald Trump’s national day of prayer. “In the prayer community, we are asking God to avert coronavirus and to rescue America,” she said. I guess time will tell on that score. Nevertheless, we learned that King is taking such earthly precautions as stocking up on supplies.

But she’s not making sure she’s well informed about the public health crisis. King repeated Trump misinformation about a vaccine being imminent: “President Trump is correctly reminding us to be wise and I think he said that a vaccine is on the verge.” Yes, Trump has repeatedly said that, but it’s not true.

Instead of correcting the Trump propaganda, cohost Pete Hegseth asked her to speak about “the power of prayer in moments like this.”

She concluded the pandemic is the result of biological warfare after praying and reading scripture.

KING: Well, I really -- in my prayer, I say, "God is this you doing this for judgment?" And then I went to Psalms 2, and it says, "The rulers and the kings of the earth get together and plot and do certain kinds of things." So, evil people, it seems as though biological warfare was involved in this to some degree. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, and I don't want to make up anything.

Cohost Pete Hegseth pushed back a little. “Yeah, we don’t know that, I get that,” he said.

But King stuck to her theory:

KING: We don't. But, I said, you know, people, this seems to be human error in handling it. But they say on the back of Lysol can -- and that's not a commercial, you probably can't find it on the shelves anyway -- but coronavirus is listed as something that some of these chemical things like bleach and things like that can handle it. So it seems as though, people, I think this is human error, not God trying to make America in the worst sin.

I will point out that other than her pipeline to God, King has no evident expertise or credentials on the subject of infectious disease or biological warfare.

As bad as this was, it was not the first time a Fox News guest suggested the virus outbreak is the result of biological warfare. On Friday, Jerry Falwell Jr. (another guest with no credentials on the subject) opined that North Korea “got together with China” to infect the U.S. with COVID-19. He spoke to different Fox & Friends hosts but not one of them challenged a word.

You can watch the latest misinformation being spread on Fox News below. First, is King on the March 15, 2020 Fox & Friends. Underneath is Falwell Jr. on the March 13, 2020 Fox & Friends, both via Media Matters.