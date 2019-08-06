Although Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt blamed President Barack Obama for a mass shooting of police officers in Dallas, now that Donald Trump’s in the White House, it’s only the shooter’s fault and how dare anyone blame Dear Leader for the El Paso and Dayton shootings?

This morning, the Trump lickspittles did their best to “defend” Trump’s white nationalist rhetoric, which is also closely aligned with Fox pundits and the El Paso shooter, by spreading more hate, only against Democrats who have dared to criticize the Fan in Chief for his incendiary comments.

“In times when we need a leader, how are they going to react under pressure?” cohost Brian Kilmeade “asked,” as he attacked criticisms of Trump from Rep. Tim Ryan as “totally inappropriate” (Fox cut Ryan's mic yesterday) and as “emotional” from Beto O’Rourke. Kilmeade couldn’t even be bothered to pronounce O’Rourke’s name correctly.

It was noteworthy that Kilmeade cited Rudy Giuliani after 9/11, not Trump, as an example of such leader-like behavior, even though there have been 20 mass shootings since Trump took office. And even though Fox & Friends lauded Trump’s comments after the Charlottesville violence.

“These things do not help in a situation like this. People. Just. Died. And already, they’re blaming, blaming, blaming,” Earhardt scolded. “It’s the shooter’s fault, it’s not the president’s fault.”

Of course, what she really meant is, it’s not Trump’s fault. Maybe Earhardt has forgotten what she said after the Dallas shooting but we have not: “Is this what happens at a time when so many leaders and members of the media, as you just heard, are spewing anti-police rhetoric?” and “So you hear the media spewing this anti-police rhetoric, you see all these protests around the country. Is this what happens now?” Earhardt specifically referenced President Barack Obama as one of the leaders when she later pointed a finger at the Obama administration and said, “It starts from the top.”

Earhardt continued this morning's disingenuous, hypocritical lecture:

EARHARDT: Every president, every administration, in my lifetime, since I can remember, has had a mass shooting. So we don’t blame the president for that.

[…]

Can we just bury the dead and then focus on fixing the problem instead of blaming everyone?

Watch Fox News “defend” Trump’s indefensible behavior by attacking Democrats below, from the August 6, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.