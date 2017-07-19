Ainsley Earhardt joined colleague Brian Kilmeade in trying to smear Republicans who oppose the repeal of Obamacare and don’t blindly suck up to Donald Trump the way she does.

In a lengthy interview with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Earhardt embarked on the following attack on Republican senators who oppose Dear Leader’s demand that Congress repeal Obamacare outright:

EARHARDT: These four Republican senators, they voted, three out of the four, voted in 2015 to repeal. Now, they’re saying no, we’re not going to vote on that very same bill that we voted on two years ago. We’re gonna vote against it. I mean, the American people – first they were frustrated. Now they’re getting mad. I mean, what’s happening? Are they closet Democrats, these Republicans? Are they on a mission to make sure that the president doesn’t succeed?

The disingenuousness of Earhardt’s question was underscored by the fact that she was asking a Trump operative, not anyone in a position to know the mindsets of the Republican senators. In other words, she was both grandstanding on Trump’s behalf (since she knows Dear Leader watches the show) and prodding her guest to do even more of it.

Lewandowski did not take her bait.

But what’s even more disgusting than Earhardt’s blatant willingness to act as a bigger Trump mouthpiece than his own actual mouthpiece was her equal willingness to ignore the health and well-being of America and Americans in her service to Dear Leader.

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget office, repealing Obamacare without a replacement package would have catastrophic consequences for millions of Americans:

Some 18 million people would lose health insurance coverage, and premiums would rise by 20 to 25 percent within the first year after repeal, according to projections outlined by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in January and based on a previous bill to repeal key provisions of Obamacare. By 2026, the number of uninsured would climb to 32 million, and premiums would double, the report said.

Furthermore, only 13% of Americans and only 27% of Republicans want Obamacare repealed without a replacement.

Not one of the three cohosts seemed concerned about any of that.

Yesterday, Earhardt’s cohost, Brian Kilmeade, suggested Republican opponents of Trumpcare are “not true to their country.”

But the ones really betraying the country are the phony patriots on Fox News.

Watch Earhardt put Trump over America below, from the July 19, 2017 Fox & Friends.