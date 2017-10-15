Abby Huntsman has now attacked Hillary Clinton two days in a row for correctly saying that Donald Trump has admitted to being a sexual assaulter.

Yesterday, Huntsman praised former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (who has his own dubious record with women) after he dismissed Clinton’s comments by announcing that the only sexual assaulter in the Oval Office was Bill Clinton.

But the Trump Cheering Squad aka Fox & Friends might be very worried about Dear Leader’s reputation now that Harvey Weinstein has brought the subject of sexual misconduct under such scrutiny. In fact, BuzzFeed reported today that one of Trump’s accusers, Summer Zervos, suing him for defamation after he called her a liar, has subpoenaed all documents from his campaign pertaining to “any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.” There are quite a few women who have accused him.

Not that that came up in Huntsman’s chat with Huckabee – whose daughter just happens to be Trump’s press secretary.

Raw Story caught the exchange:

"There was also an uncomfortable moment when [Clinton] talked about President Trump, how he admitted to being sexual assaulter,” Fox News host Abby Huntsman said. “She was asked about the [Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations] and she mentioned how her husband has — what he did was in the past. Anyone watching that, I think, was a little squirmy in their seat.” “Has President Trump ever admitted to being a sexual assaulter?” Huntsman wondered. “I don’t recall that that’s ever happened,” Huckabee said. “But I do recall that Bill Clinton lost his law license. He was impeached. He admitted that he lied under oath and that there had been a number of women who have have never been disproven to be wrong about their allegations regarding him.”

In the first place, as the cohost of a cable news show, no matter how biased, it’s Huntsman’s job to know whether Trump “ever admitted to being a sexual assaulter,” not to ask the father of his press secretary and then take his word for it. Huntsman's handling of the question speaks volumes, alone.

But even by Huntsman propaganda standards, it’s hard to believe she managed to ask such a question with a straight face.

In the infamous Access Hollywood video published by The Washington Post last year, Trump did not admit to having committed any specific instance of sexual assault. But he did boast about doing it as part of his pattern of behavior. From the Post's write up:

“I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says [when he notices actress Arianne Zucker] “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.” “And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.” “Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently [Billy] Bush’s. “Grab them by the p---y,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

But if that’s not enough for Huntsman, just last week, CNN’s Jake Tapper played a 2006 clip of Trump and daughter Ivanka on Howard Stern’s show:

STERN: Donald, seriously, you know about sexual predators and things like that. I mean - ROBIN QUIVERS (Cohost) You are one! TRUMP: It’s true.

Even Huckabee could not flat out say that Trump had never admitted to being a sexual assaulter.

Watch the cases of amnesia below, from the October 15, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Raw Story.