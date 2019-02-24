Fox regular Joe diGenova, who almost became Donald Trump’s attorney, isn’t just ready for another civil war, he promoted it as necessary to Laura Ingraham's podcast listeners last week.

Media Matters caught these chilling comments from diGenova on Ingraham’s podcast:

DIGENOVA: We are in a civil war in this country. There's two standards of justice, one for Democrats one for Republicans. The press is all Democrat, all liberal, all progressive, all left - they hate Republicans, they hate Trump. So the suggestion that there's ever going to be civil discourse in this country for the foreseeable future in this country is over. It's not going to be. It's going to be total war. And as I say to my friends, I do two things - I vote and I buy guns.

DiGenova, who was reportedly nearly hired as a Trump defense attorney but has served as an informal adviser instead, has a long history of unhinged rhetoric.

But do not dismiss diGenova as just a right-wing nutjob. As MSNBC host Chris Hayes frighteningly explained on his All In show Friday, diGenova is far from alone in salivating for civil war.

Listen to diGenova below, from the February 21, 2019 The Laura Ingraham Show Podcast. Underneath, MSNBC’s February 22, 2019 All In with Chris Hayes shows how diGenova is part of a right-wing campaign.

(diGenova image via screen grab)