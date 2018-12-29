Bre Payton, a conservative writer for The Federalist and a frequent Fox guest, has died at age 26 “after a sudden illness," that has been diagnosed as swine flu and possibly meningitis.

FoxNews.com reported on Payton’s death yesterday, mostly via a tweet from her publisher: “Payton was found unresponsive on Thursday in San Diego. Doctors, according to the post, determined she had contracted the 'H1N1 flu [swine flu] and possibly meningitis.' "

The Fox article stated that on Thursday morning, "a friend found her 'unresponsive and barely breathing.' She immediately called 911 and Bre was taken to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU, sedated and intubated, and doctors began working up a diagnosis."

We wrote about various Payton appearances on America’s News HQ. But she has also appeared on Your World, FBN’s Trish Regan Primetime, Fox & Friends and Fox News @ Night.

Whatever your beliefs, and I disagreed with Payton, to die at 26 years old is tragic. Rest in peace, Bre, and condolences to her family.

Watch Bret Baier report on Payton’s death below, from the December 28, 2018 Special Report.

PS Make sure to get your flu shot. It's free under Obamacare!