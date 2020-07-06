After Fox News got caught cropping Donald Trump out of a photo of accused child sexual predators Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, it has issued a statement saying, “We regret the error.”

The Daily Beast explains:

The edited, Trump-free image was featured in a Sunday segment on Maxwell’s sex-trafficking charges and was taken at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in February 2000. Interestingly, while Fox cropped the president out of the image, they did not crop out his then-girlfriend/now-wife Melania Knauss Trump.

CNN has more:

"On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel's 'America's News HQ' mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," a spokesperson for the network said.

The Fox News spokesperson added, "We regret the error."

…

Trump's allies have played up ties between former Democratic President Bill Clinton and Epstein sometimes by sharing old photos in which both of them appear, while downplaying photos that show Trump and Epstein together. A Clinton spokesperson said in 2019 the former President knew "nothing about the terrible crimes" the convicted pedophile committed.

CNN also includes this handy Gizmodo GIF showing the full and cropped photos:

Fox News edits Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/Fx87397x1y pic.twitter.com/SEst77byQY — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) July 6, 2020

Below is the Fox News segment that ran the Trump-free photo, from the July 5, 2020 America’s News HQ, via Raw Story.