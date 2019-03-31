Fox & Friends had to apologize today for not knowing that Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are four different countries. Because, apparently, all Latinos look alike to Trump lovers and they might as well all be from the same country!

Cohost – and informal Trump adviser – Pete Hegseth was gaslighting cheerleading Trump’s inhumane cutting of all aid to the three non-Mexican countries as an indication that “we want your societies to be better, your economies to be better,” when the graphic proved just how much Trump TV really cares.

As Heather at Crooks and Liars noted, Mexico is not even one of the countries getting its aid cut.

As the first video below makes clear, the error occurred at 3:02 PT (6:02 ET). The ignorant banner remained on the screen for about 40 seconds.

It’s wasn’t until more than three hours later that Fox got around to apologizing. Cohost Ed Henry, moonlighting from his day job as a supposedly objective “chief national correspondent,” made the correction and said, “We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”

It’s a bit hazy but if you look carefully at Andrew Kazczynski’s video (the second one below), you can see that the error came after 9:30 AM ET.

Meanwhile, here’s a clearer screen grab:



Watch Fox prove that it’s not just black people the network can’t tell apart below, from the March 31, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Crooks and Liars and Andrew Kaczynski.

