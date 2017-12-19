In this latest shark-jumping attack on the FBI, Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson, one of Fox’s favorite black racists, floated the idea that the FBI may have planned to assassinate Donald Trump. Jackson cited “social media” as his source for this claim.

Jackson is more often trotted out to make race-baiting attacks on blacks. He’s also a radio talk show host who has no apparent credentials in national security or law enforcement, However, Fox has already proven that no accusation is too low, too baseless or too inflammatory for its Operation Destroy Mueller investigation.. So it's no surprise Jackson was presented as a credible analyst of the Russia investigation. But in reality he was yet another propagandizing foot soldier.

Media Matters provided the transcript and video below (with emphases added):

HARRIS FAULKNER (CO-HOST): Senate Judiciary Committee chair [Sen.] Chuck Grassley [(R-IA)] reportedly says he wants the FBI to replace Andrew McCabe. All right, so we got to get to the bottom of whether “Andy” was [FBI Deputy Director] Andrew McCabe. A. B— KEVIN JACKSON (GUEST CO-HOST): He was. FAULKNER: -- what else do you want to know? JACKSON: Well, I think they’re going to say, is it—what was his intent, right? Because that’s exactly what FBI Director, former FBI Director [James] Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook. And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something— FAULKNER: Whoa, whoa. JACKSON: Well, I’m just saying, we don’t know what it was. When you say, “we’ve got to make sure that this guy doesn’t get in at all cost,” what does that mean? So I’m saying there’s a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there’s FBI fingerprints all over this.

At that point, Faulkner interrupted, not to smack down Jackson for coming up with such inflammatory and baseless rhetoric but to absolve Fox from the backlash:

FAULKNER: All right, because I know how things get clipped on social media, I just want to make sure that we press in on the fact that no one has floated any sort of an idea that it was an attempt… JACKSON: Oh, it’s been floated. When I talk about this, I’m talking about social media stuff and, you know, that’s out there, I’m not talking about media sources. SANDRA SMITH (CO-HOST): Nothing credible.

Notice that Faulkner didn't mention the credible evidence that Jackson's accusation is total BS.

Watch Fox’s Operation Destroy Mueller reach a new low below, from the December 19, 2017 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.