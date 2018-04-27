Fox’s Maria Bartiromo and Gianno Caldwell helped push a new unqualified candidate with a questionable history to become the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: colleague and host of Fox & Friends, Pete Hegseth.

Although Donald Trump reportedly talks to Hegseth regularly and even interrupted a meeting with then-VA secretary David Shulkin to get advice from Hegseth, Trump would have to be even more incompetent and foolish than we thought (almost an impossibility) to nominate Hegseth for the job. He is every bit as unqualified as Dr. Ronny Jackson, who just withdrew as nominee for the job in disgrace. There are also troubling questions about the meager management experience Hegseth does have.

As NewsHounds wrote last month, Hegseth’s management history includes nepotism, putting unqualified personnel in high positions, and questionable spending. That’s on top of his “family values” hypocrisy. Republicans have already suggested he would be difficult to confirm.

But today, on the Fox Business Network, host Bartiromo promoted Hegseth for the job. In a discussion about Jackson’s withdrawal, she said to Hegseth, “Your name has been floated out there.” Then, she asked, “Would you want the job?”

Clearly, Hegseth does. He replied, “If the president asks me to serve, great. But he hasn’t until this point, so we’ll see.”

Later, Fox News political analyst Caldwell was more blatant. He said he was sorry to see Jackson withdraw but, he added, “I know that there’s some other good people that can step in his place. I think an excellent candidate would be Pete to be the new VA Secretary.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Bartiromo replied.

Watch Bartiromo and Caldwell try to get Hegseth a job he is not qualified for below, from Fox Business Network’s April 27, 2018 Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, via Media Matters.

