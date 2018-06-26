No sooner did the news come down that the Supreme Court upheld Donald Trump’s Muslim ban than Fox News pundits began suggesting to the Fan in Chief that he use the ruling to ban people coming into the country from Mexico, too.

Today’s Supreme Court decision was released during Fox’s America’s Newsroom show. Anchor Eric Shawn's question to senior judicial analyst, Andrew Napolitano, was a virtual elbow in the ribs. It suggested the talking point/suggestion had been pre-planned.

SHAWN: Does this give him, the president, expanded powers over this issue, that he could expand this, this order and to involve other countries or other issues?



NAPOLITANO: Yes. Yes, the president could amend this order and include Mexico if he wanted to. Now, again, he would have to make findings that people coming from Mexico are harmful to the national security of the United States but the Supreme Court has said, “If the findings are rational, we will not second guess them.”

[…]

So this opinion may very well give some oomph, if you will, to Donald Trump, the president, to help resolve the problems that we’ve all been wringing our hands over at the United States/Mexico border in the past two weeks.

Later, on Outnumbered Overtime, anchor Melissa Francis went through the same dance with Republican Rep. Darrell Issa:

FRANCIS: So, I mean, as this decision comes down, a lot of people think that either you or the president would be thinking so this clears the way for – what next?

ISSA: Well, I think it clears the way for targeted executive orders and executive action to protect our borders, both literally and figuratively. …

Watch the not-so-subtle hints below, from the June 26, 2018 America’s Newsroom and Outnumbered Overtime.

Update: This post originally interpreted Trump TV's remarks to be aimed at Mexicans. But a more careful reading revealed that they seemed to be referring to all immigrants coming into the country through the Mexican border.