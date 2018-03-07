Fox News pundits think CNBC pundit Larry Kudlow would be the perfect replacement for Gary Cohn in the prestigious and important position of director of the National Economic Council.

Here’s how Media Matters summed up Kudlow’s “qualifications” in December, 2016 when he was reportedly under consideration for the job that eventually went to Cohn:

As The Washington Post pointed out, Kudlow’s rumored consideration for a key White House appointment is “another unorthodox pick” for the incoming administration because Kudlow “lacks a graduate or undergraduate degree in economics and has not written scholarly papers on the subject.” As has been the case with more than a dozen Trump appointees and rumored selections, Kudlow’s primary qualification for serving as the president’s chief economist is that “he plays one on TV,” as David Dayen explained in The Nation:

[…]

Over the course of his long career as a right-wing media personality, Kudlow has become synonymous with the failed trickle-down economic agenda favored by conservative politicians. He has also established a track record of being “usually wrong and frequently absurd” with faulty predictions and analysis that could undermine the economic security of hardworking Americans. As outlined by The Huffington Post, Kudlow’s “spectacular record of wrongness” may be what makes him a “perfect” adviser for Trump.

But on Your World today, host Trish Regan asked hopefully, "Is our friend Larry Kudlow going to take the job?"

Regular guest Art Laffer nearly exploded with enthusiasm. "I hope so! Boy, do I hope so!" Laffer said. "Isn't he the best ever? I know how much you like him, Trish, and he's one of my best friends ever, and I've known him for 30 years, and he would be just perfect."

The other guest, Noelle Nikpour, applauded.

Although Regan acknowledged Kudlow "doesn't like tariffs” (which drove out Cohn), she thought he’d be perfect for the job. “I used to host a show with Larry. I have such respect for Larry. I think he's a brilliant, brilliant economist, and a kind, good person, and the president would be lucky to get him,” she gushed.

"Don't you think this would make such a common sense move?" Nikpour asked.

"Would he take it?" Regan wondered.

"I think Larry would take it in a heartbeat," Laffer said.

Watch the Larry Love below from the all-conservative panel on the March 7, 2018 Your World.