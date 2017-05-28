Fox News “Medical A-Team” psychiatrist Keith Ablow thinks the key to making Americans great again is for us to be more like the sexual assaulter and possible traitor Donald Trump. Seriously.

Fox News’ own recent poll suggests Americans have a dismal view of Trump: His approval rate has dropped from 45% to 40% in the last month; 53% think his presidency and his agenda are “coming apart;” and 55% lack confidence in him with 42% having none at all.

But Ablow, the same guy who repeatedly "diagnosed" President Obama as, essentially, anti-American, thinks the p***y-grabbing Trump, who seems to love Russia more than the U.S., should be a role model for the rest of us.

In March, Ablow likened Trump to a therapist healing our country of psychological wounds (all emphases below are mine):

When Trump tells our citizens that the borders of the United States need to be enforced vigorously, with a wall to defend the more porous of them, he is no different from the therapist who tells the owners of a house that is repeatedly robbed that they not only need to get an alarm system, but they also need to wonder why they don’t already have one. Because if they don’t value themselves enough to defend their property, that’s a much bigger problem than the robberies themselves.

In April, Ablow started the first of a mutli-part “Trumping Your Life” series dedicated to “using this American presidency like a self-help seminar.”

As a psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling self-help author, it would be remiss of me were I to not point out that President Trump exemplifies ways of being and communicating that, if mastered by others, could greatly empower them, psychologically and interpersonally. We are not just witnessing a president possessed of certain political ideals; we are witnessing a president with true self-possession.

Ablow even suggested that we should cherish Trump is a gift from God:

I believe President Trump knows that the goals a person embraces aren’t just random notions, they are gifts of intention, from a higher power. And they are to be cherished as such by the recipient. This notion has deep Biblical significance. When God told Moses to free the slaves of Egypt, Moses did not visit the Pharaoh and show self-doubt. He resolutely cast down his staff, which then turned into a serpent.

Despite Trump’s sinking popularity, Ablow remains steadfast in his belief we should all be more like The Donald. If anything, Trump's problems are proof of his greatness. Yesterday, in a column called, “Trumping your life: How to be a better, stronger person by being more like the president,” Ablow wrote:

Small minds, intent on stalling or frustrating real change, become increasingly obstructive in the face of bold momentum. Unfortunately, people who don’t know how to achieve great things often derive feelings of power by standing in the way of them. Rather than being disheartened by this opposition, you should do what I believe Donald Trump does: Interpret resistance to your loftiest goals as a sign that you are truly on a road to something genuine and important. Turn the friction you feel from small minds into fuel for your intentions. Double down.

Ablow promises that more "Trumping Your Life" tips are on the way.

Meanwhile, watch Ablow call Obama “a dispiriting president who has it in for the American public” below, from the May 29, 2014 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.

(H/T NewsHound Richard)

UPDATE: Elizabeth Spiers has a devastating "Final Installment" parody. And there's a #TrumpingYourLife thread on Twitter that's quite enjoyable, too.