Less than a month into his presidency, Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Florida tomorrow. With nearly two years before the midterms and almost four years until the next presidential election, and chaos in the White House, the event can be seen more as an indicator of Trump's need to shore up his emotions than anything else. But Fox News seems ready to break out the pom poms!

The New York Times wrote:

The rally comes at a precarious time for Mr. Trump, as his White House is reeling from personnel turmoil and has yet to score any legislative victories. On Tuesday, he accepted the resignation of his national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, who had become embroiled in allegations that he had improper contacts with Russian officials before Mr. Trump took office. That was followed on Wednesday by the abrupt withdrawal of Andrew F. Puzder, the president’s nominee to be secretary of labor, amid allegations that he had abused his ex-wife and employed an illegal immigrant. [...] It is not abnormal for a sitting president to hold a political rally in the months before an election, and Mr. Trump has said he plans to campaign actively for Republicans who support him and against Democrats who seek to stymie his agenda. But Mr. Trump’s return to the campaign trail on Saturday is unusually early. Even the midterm congressional elections for members of Congress are still 21 months away.

But Fox News seemed determined to help whip up as much excitement as possible on Trump's behalf. Throughout much of the day, the network posted a graphic on the lower right of the screen announcing tomorrow's rally.