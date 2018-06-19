2018-06-19 00:32:27 -0400

It should not be a surprise to anyone that cowards and blatant liars like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham are happily supporting this vicious approach to immigration policy. To them, this is an enjoyable diversion – they get to support the brutalization of the immigrants and they get to sneer about it to anyone they feel smug about dismissing.



The reality is that Carlson and Ingraham are well aware that there was no reason to adopt a vicious approach like this one. No prior president or Congress has ever pushed something like this, and no reasonable person ever would. The only reason to do it is out of the simple cruelty and cowardice of the Pence White House and its hope to score cheap political points off the misery of others.



Ingraham repeatedly and knowingly lied about the reality of this situation. She’s aware that there was no law forcing Jeff Sessions to adopt this approach. She’s aware that most of the people interdicted at sites between the “ports of entry” are not hardened criminals but simply desperate immigrants who don’t know where those ports are. The fact that ideologues like Nielsen and Sessions are pushing the “ports of entry” nonsense is an indication that they know they have no moral or legal ground on which to stand. Sessions at least admitted on the air that he is intentionally using this approach as a way to deter potential immigrants from coming to the US.



Ingraham also tried to play a card of presenting the immigrants as criminals, and even to insidiously suggest that the children themselves are conniving perpetrators who can’t be trusted. She hosted one Right Wing guest who laughably tried to present the plight of immigrants through the prism of a couple of anecdotes about desperate people turning their kids over to coyotes in the hopes of getting them to America. (This was of course in the perspective of trying to say these parents don’t care for their children anyway – which would make sense, as the Right Wing doesn’t see these people as human in the first place.)



One hopes that voters will pay attention to this viciousness and respond in appropriate manner in November. Except that the Supreme Court just ducked the matter of the gerrymandered states, which means that the Democrats now have a nearly impossible hill to climb in most states. Dems still must show up in the highest numbers possible – that could still make a difference, at least in terms of letting everyone know that there’s a majority of citizens who do not support the current Right Wing regime. But it’s almost a certainty now that the GOP will retain its control of Congress, which means we will need to brace ourselves for what will come next year.