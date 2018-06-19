Didn’t you just know that Fox’s prime time hosts would do their best to defend the family separations of immigrant children from their parents - by attacking those who dare to criticize Dear Leader Donald Trump's policy?
The best and most succinct summary I’ve seen comes from Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence, below. Underneath watch clips of Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham from Fox News on June 18, 2018.
You can't confront what's happening in America right now without confronting what happens on Fox News every single night pic.twitter.com/Uba58WbnFv— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) June 19, 2018
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-06-19 09:43:20 -0400 · Flag
Tucker Carlson is one sick dude. His demagoguery trashing Democrats is not only dishonest, it’s hate-mongering like his which is turning America into such a divided partisan nation.
Carlson and Ingraham are both ignoring the fact the ‘crime’ they speak of is a misdemeanor which typically doesn’t result in jail time. So Tucker comparing them to felons who lose their children is bulls—t. Yes Tucker, liberals don’t support sending children to jail with their felon parents. How stupid are you?
If locking up asylum seekers is to prevent flight risks why not adopt the Obama policy of ankle bracelets? It worked. And to the degree Obama locked up immigrants he kept families together.
Certainly liberals want to let more immigrants in than conservatives – particularly in the anti-immigration era of Trump. However, I’ve yet to see the word (or concept) of “amnesty” for all breached. The issue to is to get these people screened/processed so legitimate asylum seekers can find safety within our borders. Or at least that should be the goal. In the bigoted era of Trump, the goal appears to be to intimidate poor brown immigrants into remaining in their violent, dangerous nations.
Marge Arnold commented 2018-06-19 08:51:55 -0400 · Flag
If f separating families isn’t the administrations policy, as they keep pointing out, then isn’t the taking of children against the will of their parents government sanctioned kidnapping?
Kevin Koster commented 2018-06-19 00:32:27 -0400 · Flag
It should not be a surprise to anyone that cowards and blatant liars like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham are happily supporting this vicious approach to immigration policy. To them, this is an enjoyable diversion – they get to support the brutalization of the immigrants and they get to sneer about it to anyone they feel smug about dismissing.
The reality is that Carlson and Ingraham are well aware that there was no reason to adopt a vicious approach like this one. No prior president or Congress has ever pushed something like this, and no reasonable person ever would. The only reason to do it is out of the simple cruelty and cowardice of the Pence White House and its hope to score cheap political points off the misery of others.
Ingraham repeatedly and knowingly lied about the reality of this situation. She’s aware that there was no law forcing Jeff Sessions to adopt this approach. She’s aware that most of the people interdicted at sites between the “ports of entry” are not hardened criminals but simply desperate immigrants who don’t know where those ports are. The fact that ideologues like Nielsen and Sessions are pushing the “ports of entry” nonsense is an indication that they know they have no moral or legal ground on which to stand. Sessions at least admitted on the air that he is intentionally using this approach as a way to deter potential immigrants from coming to the US.
Ingraham also tried to play a card of presenting the immigrants as criminals, and even to insidiously suggest that the children themselves are conniving perpetrators who can’t be trusted. She hosted one Right Wing guest who laughably tried to present the plight of immigrants through the prism of a couple of anecdotes about desperate people turning their kids over to coyotes in the hopes of getting them to America. (This was of course in the perspective of trying to say these parents don’t care for their children anyway – which would make sense, as the Right Wing doesn’t see these people as human in the first place.)
One hopes that voters will pay attention to this viciousness and respond in appropriate manner in November. Except that the Supreme Court just ducked the matter of the gerrymandered states, which means that the Democrats now have a nearly impossible hill to climb in most states. Dems still must show up in the highest numbers possible – that could still make a difference, at least in terms of letting everyone know that there’s a majority of citizens who do not support the current Right Wing regime. But it’s almost a certainty now that the GOP will retain its control of Congress, which means we will need to brace ourselves for what will come next year.
