Fox News contributor Father Jonathan Morris unequivocally criticized both Donald Trump’s family separation policy as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ use of Scripture to justify it. But fear not, Trump culters, Fox found two clergy members to balance Morris and massage the Fan in Chief’s ego on his favorite morning show.

On Fox & Friends yesterday, a panel of clergy debated Sessions quoting from the Bible to support separating immigrant children from their parents.

First up was Dr. Qanta Ahmed, Fox’s Muslim equivalent of an African American black attacker. She just loved Sessions using the Bible to justify such inhumane behavior. She cared not a whit that Sessions used the same Bible passage to defend separating immigrant families that was once used to defend slavery.

AHMED: We are a faith-based country. Though our government is completely distinct from religion, many of us in this country are guided by religion and I was fascinated to hear the attorney general's quotation. We have exactly the same quotation in the Quran: that we must accord authority to those that govern us to keep a peaceful society. Otherwise we have anarchy so I can't really criticize him on that. … Of course it's inhumane to separate families and we can correct that by changing a policy but let's not forget the United States offers many, myriad legal means of seeking asylum.

Trumper Bishop Leon Benjamin was even more approving. He even worked in a plug for the wall.

BENJAMIN: I'm totally in agreement with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. … This is totally what we should be doing. The Bible clearly says that the higher powers we are to be subject unto, which is government, but ultimately God. And so in doing so we must, we must have order. If not we'll have tyranny and so I'm in agreement with President Trump in building the wall to secure our borders and we are not in any way being dishumane to these children being separated by their parents. The Health and Human Services refugee settlement is taking good care of these children while their parents are going through this process because they did break the law.

Morris was not having any of it and he did point out that the same Scripture was used to defend slavery. He’s no liberal so his comments were especially noteworthy.

MORRIS: Let's not take one scripture and say it's okay, therefore, to take a baby out of a mother's hands or a father's hands. That cannot be justified and we can say, “Hey that's the law and now - maybe the legislature needs to change laws, yes, but President Trump could also have an executive order like he's done so many times in the past. He has said that he totally disagrees with this policy, right now. Let's change it and let's not use Scripture to suggest that it's okay to take babies out of their parents hands. Let's be serious.

[…]

When somebody does something wrong, like breaking a law, it does not give the government free rein to then do whatever they want with them and that's why I think we have to be better than what we're doing right now.

Watch Morris below, from the June 17, 2018 Fox & Friends.