Donald Trump advisor Steve Moore teamed up with Fox News host Trish Regan to snow viewers into thinking that Trump’s tax plan “primarily helps the middle class,” as FoxNews.com put it in its title for the segment.

MOORE: This is so good for workers. It was one of the real, the heart of the Trump plan was to revive the economy through tax cuts and reduction of regulations. So I think Democrats could pay a heavy price if they stand in the way of getting this tax cut.

REGAN: You know what they don’t like? They don’t like the fact that you’re giving a tax cut to everyone who pays taxes, including those in the 1% that, by the way, are paying overall tax revenues.

[…]

MOORE: When the plan was designed, Donald Trump actually told us, “I don’t want a tax cut for the rich.” So what we did was we reduced the tax rates for higher income people, but we take away a lot of their deductions.

REGAN: I know you do.

MOORE: If you look at people making a million dollars or more, they’re actually not going to get a tax cut, they’re going to lose deductions, lower rates, that’s what Ronald Reagan did, it was an efficient tax system. The heart of the tax plan on the individual side goes to the millions and millions of people who are in the middle class. The Democrats aren’t even right in their arithmetic here.

REGAN: It makes for popular rhetoric right? They’d like to be able to say, “Hey, those tax cuts they’re going to benefit all of Trump’s billionaire friends, and oh, check out all those billionaires in his cabinet, and this is just the perpetuation of the rich elite controlling the rest of America.”