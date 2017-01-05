Fox News has announced that Tucker Carlson will move into Megyn Kelly’s 9 PM slot following her departure from the network after this week. Apparently, the “fair and balanced” network concluded that what its prime time lineup needed was another white, male, conservative, Trump-supporting host.

Politico has the other changes:

Martha MacCallum will succeed Carlson at 7 p.m., per Fox. MacCallum will anchor a program called "The First 100 Days," chronicling the first 100 days of the Trump administration. She will also co-anchor inauguration coverage for Fox. Shannon Bream will succeed MacCallum as co-anchor of "Happening Now," alongside Bill Hemmer.

It’s not clear to me what will happen to MacCallum or her slot after Trump’s first 100 days. A show called “The Second 100 Days?”

In any event, to get a taste of Carlson, check out his deplorable (and I use that word deliberately) interview with Ezekiel Emanuel, Obamacare architect. Carlson seems all in on repealing it and the heck with those who rely on it for health insurance.

Watch it below, from the November 15, 2016 Tucker Carlson Tonight.