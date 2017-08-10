Pastor Robert Jeffress, quite possibly the world’s most hateful evangelical Christian, was showcased on Fox News Wednesday preaching that God wants Donald Trump to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Anchor Bret Baier introduced a “Focus on Faith” segment with the blithe comment, “Throwing a little fire and brimstone into the furor over North Korea.” He added, “An evangelical advisor to President Trump says God has given him the authority to take out North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.”

While Baier spoke, the lower-third banner read: "PERMISSION FROM ON HIGH" and 'EVANGELICAL ADVISER: TRUMP HAS ATTACK AUTHORITY."

Religion correspondent Lauren Green spoke after a clip of Trump’s “fire and fury” threat against North Korea - which she indirectly justified by reiterating Jeffress' message.

GREEN: Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas and a Fox News contributor says Trump not only has God’s blessing but a Biblical mandate to take out the testy tyrant.

Then she played a clip of Jeffress actually saying what we had (twice) already heard about him saying:

JEFFRESS: The Bible gives President Trump the moral authority to use whatever force necessary, including assassination or even war to take out an evil doer like Kim Jong-un. And I think most Christians understand that.

Green even noted the part of the Bible Jeffress was citing, The Book of Romans, Chapter 13. And then she quoted from it: “For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer.”

For "balance," Green played a clip of pastor and theologian Phil Hotsenpiller disagreeing. But Hostenpiller’s disagreement suggested that the better thing would have been for someone to have “taken out” Kim Jong-un before now.

HOTSENPILLER: If we use Romans 13, as Dr. Jeffress has done for the context or for the authority to do that, then it’s evil on society or a ruler who is not good. By that logic he should have been taken out a long time ago.

Watch Fox suggest Trump is doing God's work by threatening North Korea below, from the August 9, 2017 Special Report.