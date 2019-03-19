Even Fox News conservatives Neil Cavuto and Gianno Caldwell seemed disgusted with Donald Trump’s tweet storm.

During a discussion on Your World, host Neil Cavuto made a special effort to blast Trump for stomping on the late Sen. John McCain’s grave in the weekend tweet storm. “The guy’s dead, whatever you think about him, leave it!” Cavuto admonished. “You’re the president of the United States. I understand there’s bad blood between you even now, but leave it, and he can’t.”

Democratic strategist Kristen Hawn agreed. “It seemed a little bit unhinged to me,” she said. “To go after him, he’s been dead for about six months and that had to be painful for McCain’s family as well.” She later called it “shocking.”

Of course, nobody questioned what the tweet storm said about Trump’s overall fitness to serve (or lack thereof). Instead, Cavuto suggested the tweets were a hiccup in an otherwise successful tenure. “[Trump’s Tweeting] gets in the way of some of the other stuff that is clearly a success: the economy, job momentum. Whether you want to give the president all the credit, we certainly will blame the president if it’s not going well, and that this steps on that message,” Cavuto said.

“I completely and totally agree,” Caldwell said. “And I think one thing that you’ve done, Neil, is you’ve certainly made mention in monologues about what the president has said and what he didn’t say and what was true and what wasn’t true, and I think that’s so important that we do that.”

Caldwell also praised Trump’s record. But he added that he didn’t like when Trump brought up “someone’s face or making kind of really petty remarks, that drives away from his message and certainly drive the news coverage in another way.”

“Maybe, Gianno, that’s his intention” Cavuto suggested. He noted how calling Joe Biden “low IQ Joe Biden” works to take the focus off of yourself.” Cavuto wondered if all the vitriol might be about a pending Mueller report.

He should “stop short of calling people names” Hawn said.

Cavuto is one of the few conservatives on Fox who has taken Trump to task on more than one occasion.