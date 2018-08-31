Fox News repeatedly conjured up a connection between President Barack Obama and police shootings but with a real connection between Donald Trump and a man arrested for threatening to kill employees of The Boston Globe... Fox suggested it was The Globe’s editorial that set him off.

As you may know, Californian Robert Chain was arrested Thursday after threatening Boston Globe employees with language that echoed Trump’s rhetoric. From The Washington Post:

In all, Chain is alleged to have made more than a dozen “threatening calls” to the newspaper beginning Aug. 10 — the day the Globe announced the national newspaper campaign [against Trump's attacks on the media] — until Aug. 22.

In addition to allegedly threatening to kill Globe workers, Chain is also accused of calling the newspaper “the enemy of the people,” a phrase favored by the president to describe the media, as showcased in a tweet as recently as Thursday.

Chain made his devotion to Trump even clearer yesterday when he told NBC News, “America was saved when Donald J. Trump was elected president.” Chain also echoed Trump’s attacks on Hillary Clinton, calling her a “crook,” and repeated Trump’s false claim that the Chinese had hacked her emails.

Not surprisingly, Fox’s Special Report segment on the incident was brief yesterday. Although earlier (seven minutes in), the show spent about six minutes highlighting Trump’s attacks on CNN and NBC, anchor Bret Baier never tied Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric to Chain. Baier did, however, suggest that a Globe editorial might have set off Chain:

BAIER: Fox 11 in Los Angeles says a California man is arrested after allegedly threatening to kill staff members at The Boston Globe, following the newspaper’s recent editorial calling for publications nationwide to take a stand against President Trump’s attacks on the media. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 68 year-old Robert Chain is charged with making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

I’ve lost count of all the times Fox baselessly linked Obama to police shootings merely because he expressed sympathy for Black Lives Matter's activism for racial injustice. One Fox guest accused Obama of having “blood on his hands” that “will not be able to come washed off.” Fox contributor David Webb accused Obama, then-Attorney General Eric Holder, the Congressional Black Caucus, Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders of “foster[ing] an environment” that led to another shooting. Before the death of officer Charles Joseph Gliniewicz was ruled a suicide, then-Fox contributor Rod Wheeler said, “We’re gonna continue to see are these kind of shootings until we hear something come out of the White House and the Justice Department clearly stating that this will not be tolerated…”

Isn't it funny how Fox doesn't seem to care about what Trump might be fostering with his far-more-inflammatory rhetoric?

Watch the blatant double standard below, from the August 30, 2018 Special Report. Underneath is NBC News' brief interview with Chain on the same day.