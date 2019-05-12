Yes, we still get mail from people who think they are writing to Fox News. I have to admit I enjoy getting a glimpse into their mindsets. Lately, a lot of those minds feel that Fox News is too liberal and not pro-Trump enough. Really.

Other than an email complaining about crude language in an Instagram posting and another complaining about a reporter’s “inappropriate attire,” almost all the emails we’ve received since late March have had a similar theme. All but one are below. The exclusion is explained below.

As usual, names and other identifying information have been redacted. Spelling, grammar and punctuation have been left intact.

Received May 2, 2019

Subject: Complaint

To Whom it May Concerns

Watched Fox News for years. I am very disappointed with all the Democrats on the shows now. Also Democrats

At Town Hall Meetings. Sanders, Biden and etc. I watched Fox News to hear the GOP speak.

AND the worst is All the town Hall meeting with the Democrats and you do not televise Pres. Trump’s rallies.

That really bothers me. I feel Fox News has decided to be Democrats without the Fair & Balanced.

I will not watch Fox News anymore and I am not the only one.

Have a Good Day!

The author of the next four emails is probably our most prolific correspondent, having sent dozens of emails over the years. He or she sent us another anti-Napolitano email that I am not including because it’s so similar to the ones below:

Received April 25, 2019

(no subject)

Napolitano dangerous man.

Fox needs to fire him

Received April 9, 2019

(no subject)

P:lease please replace Napolitano with Mccarthy or alan Dershovitz

He is mr negativity.



Also that neville woman and her side kick eric shawn. They

are just horrible. Don't belong in the business.

Received April 7, 2019

(no subject)

Sean Hannity beloved.

However he must go back to the format he used in 2018.

He needs to follow through on what he says. Everything

is open ended.

Please make him go back to the 2018 format.

Received March 28, 2019

(no subject)

Fox needs to terminate chris wallace and hire Brit Hume or Ted

Kopell (real journalists) Compensation ..whatever they want.

asap

It could be an arrangement until the 2020 election is over This is the

only way we will get accurate news.

Action against S Smith re the sexual harassment should not be ignored.

Jeanine Piro hope hope we see her once again on Fox

Received April 18, 2019

Subject: Sheppard Smith

I watch AG Barr outline Muller findings which seemed good for our president and our country. I then watched Sheppard Smith in dismay. He made the president sound like a Wanted man. Sheppard should join CNN or MSMBC as bias as they are. Is Sheppard a reporter or an opinion show tilted way to the left. Fox is a life line for conservatives and Sheppard does not fit this networks image as unbiased. I won’t watch his show again. I try my best to avoid it but wanted to hear

His slant today. It was painful to watch.

Received April 5, 2019. Presumably the black actor is Jussie Smollett. I'm not sure who the "poor white bum" is. George Papdopoulos? Michael Flynn?

Double standards!!!???

Rich black actor and poor white bum, both accused of lying to the FBI and possibly other charges. Will they travel a parallel road to justice -? Doubtful. Would be worthy of your social commentary on Fox News.

Received March 29, 2019 (during Jeanine Pirro's suspension)

Judge Jeanine

What are you thinking? Thinking at all? Do not go down this road. You are becoming like the others. What is happening to my favorite news. Real news and coveted opinions? Bring her back!

