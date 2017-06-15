Fox News has ditched the most dishonest slogan in American broadcasting, if not all of marketing.

New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman has the lowdown:

According to network executives, Fox News has abandoned the marketing slogan “Fair & Balanced.” The decision was made last August after Ailes’s ouster by Fox News co-president Jack Abernethy, because the phrase had “been mocked,” one insider said. Another executive explained that the tagline was “too closely associated with Roger.” Fox executives have been instructed by management to market the network by its other tagline: “Most Watched. Most Trusted.” […] A Fox News spokesperson confirmed that the network is dropping the slogan but said the branding change won’t affect programming or editorial decisions.

As NewsHounds has long pointed out, Fox’s “fair and balanced” slogan was always a cynical lie.

Watch Fox’s unfair, unbalanced discussion of the People’s Climate March, from the September 22, 2014 Your World, below, as a good example.