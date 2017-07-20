As Donald Trump slides in popularity so, it seems, does Fox News.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Fox News came in third, beating only HLN, in the 25-54 demographic for four hours, starting at 4 PM ET: Your World, The Fox News Specialists, Special Report, and The Story with Martha MacCallum. Tucker Carlson Tonight regained the top spot at 8 PM but The Five and Hannity slipped to second place behind MSNBC afterward.

Your World, The Fox News Specialists, Special Report and Tucker Carlson Tonight won in total viewers. But The Story lost to MSNBC's Hardball; The Five lost to MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show and Hannity lost to MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 was a little better for Fox. Your World came in second in the demo, The Specialists, Special Report, The Story and Tucker Carlson were first. But The Five and Hannity came in second behind MSNBC. The Five was a distant second to Maddow.

It was the same for the night's total viewers.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch!

Graphic by Brave New Films via screen grab.