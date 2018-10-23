Fox News apologized without explanation this morning after the network somehow displayed not one, but two photos of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Black) during a report on a (black) murder suspect in the killing of a University of Utah student.

During a “Fox News Alert” about the murder, Fox & Friends cohost Jillian Mele reported the following:

“The suspect, Melvin Rowland, was found dead after shooting himself inside a church off campus. Police believe Rowland, a registered sex offender, was the victim’s ex- boyfriend. He was not a student at the university.”

The first photo of Harris appeared as Miele began speaking about “the suspect, Melvin Rowland.” The second one when as she said that police believe he was a registered sex offender.

In Mele’s corrected report, about an hour later, we saw a mug shot of Rowland where we had previously seen Harris.

MELE: Now, in an earlier version of this story, we showed you the wrong video. We showed you pictures of Senator Kamala Harris instead of Melvin Rowland’s mug shot. We apologize for that error.

Because who couldn’t have mixed these two up?

Watch the original report and the corrected one below, from the October 23, 2018 Fox & Friends: