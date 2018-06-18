Fox’s Steve Doocy teamed up with Breitbart’s Joel Pollak to spin the Trump administration’s ripping of children from their parents as “amazing” and “caring” treatment of immigrant children who “often” have no “knowledge of basic hygiene.”

Pollak had a chummy visit with host Steve Doocy this morning to clear up “a lot of misinformation surrounding President Trump’s shelters for migrant children,” as Doocy described the camps for children removed from their families. “So, what are they really like?” Doocy asked rhetorically.

Predictably, Pollak suggested the kids have never had it so good and that Trump has done them a favor by taking them away from their parents.

POLLAK: Well, the most amazing thing to me when I arrived there - and I arrived with an open mind, I felt I had to see it for myself - was the care of the staff who worked there. They have doctors, they have psychologists, they have trained social workers, administrators and all of them want to help these children. Often, the kids come there without any knowledge of basic hygiene. They come from some of the poorest places in Central America. The staff there give them toiletries, they give them new clothes. They sometimes have to teach them how to shower, how to use a flush toilet. They give them an education. This is a place where they really have the welfare of the kids at heart.

And they come there from Border Patrol facilities, they’re in a difficult situation but the goal is to ring that reunion bell that sits right at the front of the facility and every time a child rings that bell that means they’re reuniting with family or with a sponsor and everybody wants to get them to that point. It’s not about politics, it’s just about caring for the kids.

What about the trauma of separating a child from his or her parents? Doocy not only didn't seem to care, he added his own Happy Family Separation Spin, first to suggest the families deserve their fate, then to suggest that critics are wrong to complain about the cages the children are put in when they are taken from their parents.

DOOCY: Right and, and the reason they are taken from the adults is because the adults have broken the law. If you come into the country seeking asylum, you are now separated.

But Joel, one of the very incendiary terms is that inside these things are cages and I’ve seen some of the images and there are some chain-link fences. Is it appropriate to call them cages?

POLLAK: What those images are describing are the temporary detention facilities at Border Patrol. The Border Patrol often rescues these families from the backs of trucks from gangland safe houses from the middle of the desert where they could be dying of dehydration and it brings them there.

They have to separate children from adults. They don’t know if the adults are their parents. They can’t put people together in one common space so this is what they do there. Those kids are there for a few hours maybe a day or two at most and then they’re transferred to the shelter where they’re cared for. Look, those border patrol facilities are not ideal but they do receive medical attention, they receive food.

DOOCY: Mmm-hmmm

POLLAK: They receive some kind of shelter which is better than what they had on the long, arduous and often dangerous trek from Central America to the border.

Doocy closed with a stamp of approval for Pollak’s rosy depiction: “We thank you very much for telling us what it’s like inside because we’ve heard some some disturbing descriptions over the last week or so and now we have a better idea.”

Watch Steve Doocy prove that he’ll promote even the most heinous of policies, so long as it benefits Donald Trump below, from the June 18, 2018 Fox & Friends.