Meryl Streep’s searing criticism of Donald Trump at the Golden Globe awards last night meant one thing to Fox & Friends Trump besties this morning: time to attack her! UPDATED

In case you missed it, Streep used her acceptance speech to stand up for freedom of the press and to criticize Trump’s mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter. It’s the first video below.

Fox’s Operation Streep neatly dovetailed Trump’s Twitter tirade against her right around the same time. Apparently, thin-skins think alike. Or they coordinate. I found no less than four online videos of Fox & Friends “defending” BFF Trump, mostly by attacking Streep. That was more than the three tweets I saw on the subject from Trump. But when you’re a president-elect, as Trump is, you’ve got other important things to do – such as praise Rupert Murdoch – while ignoring a North Korea missile threat.

Rupert Murdoch is a great guy who likes me much better as a very successful candidate than he ever did as a very successful developer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

I can’t say for sure that Fox & Friends ignored North Korea altogether but it certainly did in all the discussions about Streep, including the 10:35 interview with Trump nanny, I mean senior adviser Kellyanne Conway (the second video below). She “proved” her sensitivity by going after Streep for not standing up for the white special-needs teenager tortured by four black teens last week. For extra Trump-points, Conway mentioned that it was four African Americans who had attacked a white kid.

Conway also ridiculously claimed that Trump has “debunked this so many times.”



Actually, Trump has claimed to debunk it but anyone not blindly devoted to Trump would conclude otherwise. But not one of the Fox cohosts even mentioned it.

Even more disturbing, Conway accused Streep of “inciting people’s worst instincts” for not urging people to "try to support" Trump instead.

When Fox host Tucker Carlson visited the show, he complained about Streep as “a rich, entitled person describing herself as an outsider, an outcast, a pariah … it’s exactly the opposite.” He said it “annoys” him that she gets away with it. Cohost Pete Hegseth griped that, as a result, the media is ignoring “what Donald Trump is "accomplishing” i.e. saving jobs. That launched more attacks on the “liberal” media – which means any outlet that isn’t working on Trump’s behalf like Fox is.

But that still wasn’t enough Streep bashing for Fox & Friends. With Fox host Tom Shillue, Fox re-played excerpts of Streep’s comments with a snarky lower-third banner that read, “AND THE WHINER IS…”

Shillue sneered that Hollywood has “a perfect mixture of superiority and victimhood.” He called Streep’s speech “such a waste!”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt suggested Streep was dissing Middle America for having voted for Trump.

But wait, there’s more! Raw Story caught Fox & Friends tweeting a video that shows Trump “may not have targeted reporter.” The supposed evidence is that Trump mean-spiritedly mocked others similarly (though clearly with not as much physicality).

Meryl Streep slammed Mr. Trump for 'mocking' a disabled reporter, but videos show he may not have targeted reporter https://t.co/CeLZQRKtoM pic.twitter.com/lCwLJX7Gir — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 9, 2017

Clearly, Fox meant to suggest that Streep was the whiner. But really, Fox News, you’re the bigger bellyachers by far. Dishonest ones, too.

Watch the Trump propaganda team below, from the January 9, 2017 Fox & Friends.

UPDATE: Not all of Fox took Trump's side. Raw Story caught Fox Business Network criticizing his judgment in making personal attacks on Streep.