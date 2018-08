Today, Donald Trump's former campaign manager was found guilty on eight counts of tax fraud and bank fraud. Also, Trump's long-time lawyer and fixer pleaded guilty to multiple counts of tax evasion and bank fraud - and he pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, saying that he did so at Trump's direction. So what's the top story on FoxNews.com right now?

(Manafort caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)