Fox host Jeanine Pirro took to the streets in a tasteless attempt to joke about war with North Korea, asking people what we should “do to Rocket Man” and then egging them on to say Kim Jong-un should be obliterated.

With the kind of light-hearted tone you might expect from a (wo)man-in-the-street interview segment about, say, the Oscars, Pirro asked, “So, who is Rocket Man? And what should we do to Rocket Man? Donald Trump has some ideas. But I wanted to know from New Yorkers what they thought.”

Translation: She wanted New Yorkers to offer their own provocations in the spirit of “good fun.”

We have no idea how many people she spoke to but it was not a surprise that almost all of the ones we saw got right into the “war is fun!” spirit along with her.

We got answers such as: “I think we should just blow his ass up with his rockets.”

That got a hearty laugh from Pirro. “Then he’ll be a real Rocket Man!” she exclaimed.

Later, she asked a man, “Do you think he’ll get his?” To a woman, “What should we do to Rocket Man?”

“Hmmm, blow him up,” the woman said, after a second of thought.

For further hilarity, Pirro “asked” a dog, “Should we go after him?”

Only one man said, “I think we should try to work it out” with North Korea.

Pirro’s response: “We’ve been trying to work it out. Are you kidding? For, like, 15 years.”

The last man in the segment said, “We should smoke him.”

“Yeah, baby!” Pirro cried.

An American flag waved on the screen to close the segment.

I appreciate the value of laughter and lightening up in these serious times as much as anyone. But there’s nothing funny about provoking an unstable nuclear power and calling for widespread death and destruction.

Watch Fox News treat a potential nuclear war as a lark below, from the September 23, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

(H/T Richard)