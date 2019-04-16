In his supposedly objective report highlighting Bernie Sanders’ newly-revealed millionaire status, correspondent Peter Doocy took a gratuitous – and misleading - swipe at Sanders’ competitor Pete Buttigieg that deliberately obscured his rising popularity.

The point of Doocy’s report was supposedly to discuss Sanders’ just-released tax returns. “The self-described Democratic socialist is a millionaire and proud of it,” Doocy said. Yeah, just relaying the facts, right, Peter?

This is the graphic that appeared on the screen to go with the report:

While he was at it, Doocy just happened to mention that Donald Trump has out-raised Sanders: “The Trump campaign raised a staggering $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, head and shoulders above any of the early Democratic challengers.” What Doocy didn’t mention is that, according to Fox’s own graphic, the top five Democrats, as a group, out-raised Trump by nearly $23 million.

Then, Doocy feigned objectivity by reporting good news for Sanders – at the expense of Buttigieg. Doocy noted that Mayor Pete’s “profile continues to grow” but then added, “There’s only one Democratic candidate who keeps excited supporters showing up hours before scheduled events two cycles running and it’s not Buttigieg, it’s Bernie.”

No disrespect to Bernie who definitely has a strong core of enthusiastic supporters and is the current frontrunner in the field but Doocy failed to mention that Bernie is the only Democratic candidate running in the last two cycles.

See how Fox works its bias into its "straight news" reporting below, from the April 15, 2019 Special Report.