Fox News downplayed the historic occasion of Nancy Pelosi re-claiming the Speakership of the House of Representatives by disrespectfully talking over the announcement of her victory.

Fox did air, uninterrupted, Pelosi's retaking of the gavel and her subsequent address to Congress. But it let go by the historic moment in which Pelosi, the first woman to become Speaker of the House, today became the first Speaker in over 60 years to regain the position.

Interestingly, Fox posted online an uninterrupted video of Pelosi's victory but during its on-air coverage, host Julie Banderas talked throughout. She merely said, “Pelosi becoming the speaker for the second time,” without mentioning the historic occasion, then moved on to describe Pelosi's proposed bills to re-open the government as a “non-starter.” As we waited for the official results, Fox correspondent Doug McKelway said Pelosi had “fended off the left flank of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.”

Banderas told us that Pelosi’s speakership had become official in the middle of her introduction of a guest. Josh Kraushaar, of the National Journal, was there to discuss Pelosi’s upcoming agenda. The hugs and congratulations were b-roll footage as Kraushaar said, “She may have the most difficult job in Washington” because of her “ideologically diverse caucus.”

Which is not to say that Kraushaar was wrong in his assessment. But the timing of his comments, as scripted by the Fox New producers, was surely no accident.

Watch how Fox dissed Pelosi’s historic moment on the air below. Underneath is the clip Fox posted online.

(H/T Richard W.)