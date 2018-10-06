Apparently, ramming through Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court is not enough for the Fox News crowd. Now they want to go after people and institutions that have dared to question his suitability.

Although a lower-third banner read, “LEGAL EXPERTS: KAVANAUGH SHOULD SUE,” only one expert was named, guest L. Lin Wood. It so happens Wood is also a “defamation law and reputation protection expert.”

Not surprisingly, the main target seemed to be NBC for airing an interview with Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick, even though NBC noted inconsistencies in Swetnick’s account. For extra Fox-target points, Swetnick is a client of Fox boogeyman Michael Avenatti. “I believe that any fair-minded person who saw that broadcast of Ms. Swetnick on NBC would agree that NBC acted recklessly and did not have any regard for truth or falsity and that makes it actionable,” Wood dubiously claimed.

Substitute host Ed Henry, the fake objective correspondent, at first expressed skepticism that the case could meet the defamation benchmark of “reckless disregard for the truth.” He even noted that in a tweet, Avenatti had dared Kavanaugh and/or his supporters to “sue us all – TODAY. I hope that he does so we can prove the truth!”

Wood acknowledged that he didn’t think Kavanaugh would sue. “He’s gonna spend the next few years hopefully writing some incredible decisions on the United States Supreme Court … but that doesn’t change my advice: The message should be sent,” Wood said.

Henry now nodded along. But he also suggested that maybe Kavanaugh should just “move on.”

However,Wood insisted, “The public needs to know that even with a Supreme Court justice, we cannot tolerate this idea of accusations that are unsupported being turned into findings of guilt.”

“Yeah,” Henry said, apparently oblivious of his own network’s reckless efforts to blame murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich for the 2016 hack of the DNC.

“Unsupported accusations cannot be the basis for saying that someone is guilty of a crime," Wood continued. "There’s gotta be due process in this country and people don’t seem to give a lot of credence to due process.”

In that case, Wood might want to get in touch with the Central Park Five. Donald Trump took out a full page ad calling for their execution for the rape and beating of a woman dubbed the “Central Park jogger” many years ago. All five were later completely exonerated.

Not surprisingly, Henry didn’t mention it. Instead, he further beatified St. Kavanaugh. “Have you ever seen what many have believed to be a character assassination like this?”

“This one probably takes the cake,” Wood said. He described Kavanaugh as having “an impeccable life history as an adult.” (Memo to Wood: Kavanaugh was an adult in college when he drank to excess and he was an adult when he lied about that and other matters, under oath, to the Senate Judiciary Committee. But guess who were not adults when Trump falsely accused them of raping the Central Park jogger? That’s right, the Central Park 5 were aged 14-16 when Trump thought they deserved the death penalty. Trump has never apologized.

Watch the clip below, from the October 5, 2018 The Story with Martha MacCallum and realize that winning the Supreme Court will not be enough for these sore winners.