On Fox News, we’re not only expected to worship Donald Trump but now we are supposed to go along with whomever he admires, even if that person is a murderous dictator like Kim Jong-un.

On America’s Newsroom this morning, cohost Sandra Smith took Senator Marco Rubio to task for calling Kim “a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.”

One more thing about KJU. While I know @potus is trying to butter him up to get a good deal, #KJU is NOT a talented guy. He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather. He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2018

Trump has been slobbering over Kim Jong-un as “funny,” “very, very smart” and a “great negotiator.”

So for Trump TV, that means everyone should follow the Dear Leader.

Think Progress explains:

“You’ve been tweeting a lot over the past 24 hours, and some have looked at your tweets as not only a criticism of Kim Jong Un, but some have seen them as a criticism as the president,” host Sandra Smith said. “As you just did now, you called Kim Jong Un a ‘weirdo,’ you said, ‘he’s a total weird[o] who would [not] be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.’ The president, he sits down with Sean Hannity, he’s talking about Kim Jong Un as someone who appeared to be funny, he’s smart, the president has said of him. So, could you clarify?”

Rubio responded by saying he has “nothing to clarify.”

Watch another move toward fascism below, from the June 13, 2018 America’s Newsroom.