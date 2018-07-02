Today, George Stephanopoulos revealed on Good Morning America that Trump fixer Michael Cohen has hinted he’s ready to flip on his former boss. Just a few hours later, Fox started training its guns on Cohen.

The Daily Beast caught Fox host (and Trump adorer) Harris Faulkner going after Cohen on Outnumbered:

“If he [Cohen] knows something that is so important and yet he’s willing to sort of taunt the president by seeming to go against him, what does that say about this person as a witness?” Faulkner wondered aloud. “It gets difficult to kind of even see him as credible at this point. I don’t know what he knows, just based on the way he’s acting.”

Later, she added, “The one thing we know about Michael Cohen is that he’ll throw anybody under the bus.” Faulkner pointed to the moment in court when Cohen gave up Fox News’ own Sean Hannity as his mystery “third client.”

On Outnumbered Overtime, Fox’s senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, told Faulkner that Cohen’s interview should cause Trump “sleepless nights.” If he’s telling the truth about flipping, Napolitano said, “He obviously knows something that the feds are interested in hearing.”

Predictably, Faulkner saw it as her job to help Dear Leader sleep better. “We’ve seen a lot of bloviators,” she said disdainfully. “Is Michael Cohen another one of those bloviators?”

Napolitano did not go along. “I don’t think so,” he said. “The government has more than a million pieces of evidence.” He said the evidence is probably of bank fraud, that Cohen borrowed money “to pay off Stormy Daniels obligations of then-Mr. Donald Trump without telling the bank exactly where the money’s going to go.”

Watch Faulkner repeatedly try to discredit Cohen below, from the July 2, 2018 Outnumbered and the July 2, 2018 Outnumbered. Also below is Stephanopoulos discussing his off-camera interview with Cohen, from the July 2, 2018 Good Morning America.