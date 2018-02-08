Sebastian Gorka, the Nazi-tied Fox News contributor and frequent Hannity guest just became part of a far-right Canadian website, The Rebel, known for white supremacism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.

Want to know more about what kind of publication Gorka just joined? The LobeLog’s Eli Clifton has some information:

In August, The Rebel’s co-founder Brian Lilley quit his job at the publication after Rebel correspondent Faith Goldy’s coverage of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville included criticism of the police for shutting down the rally and not cracking down on the counter-protest. Goldy was fired after appearing on a podcast associated with the neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer, in which she praised white supremacist Richard Spencer’s manifesto as “robust” and “well thought-out.”

Oh, and this guy:

In March 2017, Rebel contributor Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, a far-right men’s organization, appeared in a video defending Holocaust deniers and repeating anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. He also produced a satirical video for The Rebel titled “Ten Things I Hate About Jews,” later retitled as “Ten Things I Hate About Israel.” McInness left The Rebel in August 2017, but Rebel editor Ezra Levant made clear that they would have liked to keep him on in his role at the site.

Even on Fox News, Gorka stands out for his unsavoriness. Media Matters has a nice summary:

Gorka also briefly advised pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Coalition after he left the White House and, as The Daily Beast reported last night, was paid $40,000 for his work. The MAGA Coalition is a political group founded by “right-wing conspiracy theorists,” and was engaged in spreading the almost deadly “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory that falsely accused members of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign of being part of a pedophilia ring operating out of a pizza parlor. Aside from Gorka’s penchant for conspiracy theories, he boasts a long history of bigoted and incendiary rhetoric, aimed at Muslims in particular, and has apparent ties to a Hungarian Nazi-allied group called Vitézi Rend. He was also reportedly fired from the FBI for his “over-the-top Islamophobic rhetoric” and was apparently ousted from his role in the Trump administration for partly the same reason.

Gorka is also a wanted man in Hungary.

Gorka credits Sean Hannity for his Fox News contract as a “national security strategist.” Although I can’t recall seeing Gorka “strategizing” on any other Fox News show, he is one of Hannity’s favorites. According to Media Matters, Gorka has appeared on Hannity 46 times since August and is one of Hannity’s three most frequent guests.

Oh, and if McInnes’ name sounds familiar, that may be because he’s a Hannity pal, too. Greg Gutfeld is also a McInnes fan.

(Gorka image via screen grab)