Fox host Greg Gutfeld provided what passes for credible analysis of impeachment on Trump TV: Likening the Senate impeachment trial to a slow gas leak that will kill you after 10 minutes.

You may recall that host Dana Perino opened yesterday's The Five by promising viewers that the show would not air the impeachment trial but would soon get to “our reaction to the impeachment battle.”

This is a small taste of what viewers got:

GUTFELD: Are these people trying to kill America? [there were giggles off screen] I mean, Adam Schiff – does he not realize that speaking for longer than 10 minutes is like a slow gas leak? If you were listening to this impeachment and you haven’t opened your windows? You’re probably dead right now.

They were trying to wear us down with incessant babble and Trump is right, these are all opinions. This can’t be a trial if it’s all opinions. Because they’re basically just saying they’re mind reading. It’s a historical impeachment and it’s become something so trivial that now anyone can do it, right?

FACT CHECK: Schiff and the other Democratic managers methodically walked through fact-based evidence. For example, The New York Times wrote:

The managers played dozens of video clips from witness testimony, including from current and former officials like Fiona Hill, Gordon Sondland, Bill Taylor and David Holmes. And they played several from Mr. Trump himself, showing the president in 2016 publicly calling on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s email and last year publicly calling on Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden.

The one offering unsubstantiated opinion here is Gutfeld.

He later likened impeachment to getting a tattoo.

This brief clip, alone, shows why I often say that Gutfeld puts the “ass” in “asinine.” It’s below, from the January 22, 2020 The Five.