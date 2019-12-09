Former FBI Director James Comey was scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning – that is, until the inspector general's report exonerated him of any wrongdoing in opening the Russia investigation. UPDATED

Although the IG report was critical of some of the FBI behavior, overall, as The Washington Post reported, it found “that the FBI’s investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, was sufficiently predicated and largely confirms previous findings about the origins of the probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.” In other words, the "witch hunt" was nothing but a right-wing fever dream.

Meanwhile, Comey had made arrangements to appear on Fox & Friends. He tweeted about it earlier today:

FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI. They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report. — James Comey (@Comey) December 9, 2019

Comey said something similar on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House. When host Nicolle Wallace asked what reason Fox gave for canceling, Comey replied it was, “Maybe we can do it again after the Durham investigation.”

Conveniently for Fox News Trumpers, the Durham investigation, conducted by Attorney General William Barr’s handpicked John Durham, looks to be more critical of Comey. From The New York Times:

Shortly after the [IG] report was made public on Monday, the Justice Department issued an extraordinary statement in Mr. Durham’s name objecting to the inspector general’s findings as well. Based on the evidence he has gathered, Mr. Durham said, he had recently “advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the F.B.I. case was opened.”

And The Post:

A draft of the inspector general’s report contained a footnote saying [Inspector General] Horowitz had asked Durham whether he had evidence to support a right-wing theory that the investigation began as a setup by U.S. intelligence using a Maltese professor to entrap the Trump campaign, according to people who saw the draft. Durham said he did not, the people said. That note about the probe’s origins, though, does not appear in the publicly released version of the document. The document has some redactions, but it is unclear if that section was removed or blacked out.

Watch Comey on MSNBC’s December 9, 2019 Deadline: White House below.

12/10/19 Update: According to CNN, Fox has denied booking Comey. The Reliable Sources newsletter speculates Comey may have been "soft booked." Meanwhile, Sean Hannity has publicly invited Comey on the show for a full hour.