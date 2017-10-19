Fox News does not want to turn over records that may show a former vice president, currently the subject of a racial discrimination lawsuit, mocking Black Lives Matter.

You may recall that Judith Slater, a former vice president and controller at Fox, was fired in March when, after 19 years on the job, Fox suddenly found out she was a racist. That was just a few days before a lawsuit was filed by the Wigdor law firm alleging some shocking behavior toward the African Americans she supervised.

As NewsHounds previously noted, some of the allegations against Slater are almost comical in their abhorrence. For example, when two African American employees stopped by her office, Slater allegedly raised her hands in the “Hands up, don’t shoot” gesture, which is associated with Black Lives Matter. She also allegedly mocked some of her employees for their pronunciation of certain words.

From the NY Daily News:

The lawsuit demands all emails and other communications that mention police abuse victims “Akai Gurley, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Ferguson, Tamir Rice, Amadou Diallo, Manuel Loggins Jr., Ronald Madison, Kendra James, Sean Bell, Michael Brown, and/or Alton Sterling.” Slater’s attorney Catherine Foti said the allegations against her client “are completely baseless. There’s not going to be any documents in response to these requests.” […] “Given the allegations of how often and frequently (Slater) said disparaging things about the Black Lives Matter movement, it would be relevant if we could get more specific details,” said Jeanne Christensen, explaining the Wigdor firm’s request.

Attorney Douglas Wigdor also wants to inspect Fox News headquarters.

Stay tuned!

Watch the April 26, 2017 press conference with Fox News anchor Kelly Wright, surrounded by other black plaintiffs, discussing the pervasive racial bias at Fox, below.