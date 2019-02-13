Fox News thinks an Oscar-nominated anti-Nazi documentary is antithetical to the pro-Trump values espoused during the Hannity show and has thus refused to allow an ad for the film to run.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The spot doubles as a promotion of this year's Oscar-nominated documentary short A Night at the Garden, which recounts a 1939 Nazi rally in New York City, and a warning — "It Can Happen Here" — to Hannity's largely conservative viewers about the potential dangers of President Donald Trump's brand of populism.

A Fox News national ad sales representative told the distributor's media-buying agency on Wednesday that CEO Suzanne Scott ("our CEO") said the ad was "not appropriate for our air," according to email correspondence viewed by THR.

It speaks volumes that Fox News would consider an ad for an anti-Nazi documentary “not appropriate” for Fox viewers. Perhaps if the ad had stated that there were some “very fine people” among the Nazis, Fox might have reached a different conclusion.

Watch the ad Fox doesn't want its viewers to see below.

(Hannity image via screen grab)