The passing of civil rights icon and activist Rep. John Lewis was met with such racist glee from the readers of FoxNews.com, the site shut down comments on at least two articles.

Our long-time reader Andrew read through the comments so we didn't have to! They are quite a glimpse into at least some of the Fox News "base."

Warning: the comments below are not for the faint of heart.

Andrew found these on the article about Lewis’ death last night. He grabbed screen shots before the comments were shut down:





Later, there was an article about tributes to Lewis, which also engendered such awful comments, the whole section was shutdown. But, again, not before Andrew caught some of them.





And then there’s Barack Obama. For all kinds of reasons, this made me cry today:

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020

You can watch CNN’s tribute, posted today on YouTube below: