Fox News' night time shows, with the exception of Tucker Carlson Tonight, are consistently losing to MSNBC, especially in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night were all beaten in the demo by MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

In total viewers, Maddow and Williams beat Sean Hannity and Shannon Bream (anchor of Fox News @ Night) as well.

I intend this to be the first of many posts about FNC's ratings in the era of Trump.

Photo via FreeImages.com/ronen ijansempoi