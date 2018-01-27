While we’re all focused on Fox’s efforts to protect Dear Leader Donald Trump from the rule of law and the Constitution, let’s not forget that Trump TV is still promoting war against North Korea to its Fan in Chief.

Yesterday, the Your World show hosted retired four-star general and Fox News “strategic analyst” Jack Keane to out warhawk Secretary of Defense James Mattis on the subject of North Korea. A lower-third banner gave a hint of the messaging to come: SECY JAMES MATTIS: MILITARY OPTIONS READY TO GO ON NORTH KOREA. As if this is something we've all been waiting for.

But Keane wants more than “ready.” He wants to “go” already.

KEANE: I firmly believe that if you want to prevent war, then make sure you’re fully prepared for it. So what am I talking about? We’ve got the number one cyber offensive capability in the world, no one’s even close to us. We should be attacking North Korea’s information systems, command and control their finance systems, and their energy infrastructure. We should be taking that country down electronically. Second, we should put in place a naval blockade of North Korea to cut off the back door that we know exists where he’s getting fuel and other supplies. And the third thing is, we should start to bring our forces into the theater. If we’re saying we’re going to go to war to prevent him from having a nuclearized ICBM, we have to show him some of that capability. […] Let’s put in place some of those resources that we would need to thicken the defense in South Korea and load up those bases Naval and air bases with the capabilities we need, and then stop sending the military families to South Korea. … Troops only.

Fox has been gung ho for war against North Korea since at least last February. That’s bad enough. But given the outsized influence Fox has over him, this drumbeat should scare us all.