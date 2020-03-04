During the Fox News coverage of Super Tuesday, from an almost all-Repubican perspective, contributor Marc Thiessen signaled what will surely be the right-wing messaging going forward.

THIESSEN: You’ve got a race that’s basically coming down to a – Democrats are going to have to choose between socialism and senility.

Somebody off camera laughed. I believe it was Ari Fleischer.

Jessica Tarlov had a good comeback but, unfortunately, my recording failed.

In any event, get ready for “socialism” and “senility” during the rest of the primary season, with one or the other likely afterward.

You can watch it below, from Fox News’ March 3, 2020 coverage of Super Tuesday.