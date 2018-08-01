Today, Shepard Smith demolished White House attempts to spin Donald Trump’s demand for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to the Mueller investigation. Funny, that report did not make it to FoxNews.com. A report about a missing white girl did.

As Raw Story pointed out, Smith “tore apart the White House’s increasingly bizarre official narrative about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe” and “went on to point to inconsistencies and outright lies in the administration’s public statements.”

That’s darned significant reporting. But not to Fox News, apparently. It’s not included in the video clips posted online from today’s show. But this one was: “Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts missing for two weeks.”

Watch them all below, from the August 1, 2018 Shepard Smith Reporting, and see Fox News’ priorities for yourself.