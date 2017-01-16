Much of last week’s Fox News outrageousness was about defending Donald Trump’s outrageousness. Check out the quotes after the jump and cast your vote for the most outrageous one.

This week’s nominees are:

Sean Hannity, loving Donald Trump’s attack on CNN and BuzzFeed at his press conference:

“President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference today was the single greatest beatdown of the alt-left, abusively biased mainstream media in the history of the country!”

Greg Gutfeld on Republican efforts to repeal ObamaCare:

“The moment that the left calls you ‘mean’ then you go, “Oh wait a minute, maybe we should just keep things the way they are,” but you gotta—you gotta just respond with “So what?” Do not feel guilty about burning this crap to the ground, destroying this entire thing … You should feel no shame burning this bill to the ground. Sorry. […] So, repeal or replace, don’t worry about it. Just destroy it.”

Rudy Giuliani on Donald Trump’s attack on the press at his press conference last week:

“He’s an honest man, so they’re not going to catch him in some kind of lie or something like that. And he’s got the courage to fight them back! And the American people have caught onto it. […] So I think that this is going to be very helpful. I think maybe—maybe—He may actually reestablish journalistic ethics.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert:

“We can go ahead and let a wall start being built and I do think that Mexico is ultimately gonna realize that once we cut off the flow of drugs back and forth and the people that are paying the drug cartels to come across, then Mexico quits being such a corrupt country with all the drug cartels and they’re gonna want to pay us."

Sean Spicer justifying Donald Trump’s hideous attacks on Rep. John Lewis:

“Somehow, no one seems to remember the first inning and say this is what happened to start the game off. But it was John Lewis that attacked Donald Trump. Donald Trump has a right to respond to that and he did and forcefully.”

Cast your vote below!